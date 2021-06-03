Elderly man killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An elderly aged man was killed in a road accident in Urban Area Police limits on Thursday.

Police said that 62-year-old man Gulzar Hussain was crossing road when a speeding car hit him near club chowk,killing him on the spot and managed to escape.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

Police registered case against the car driver and started investigation.