Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An elderly aged man was killed in a road accident in Urban Area Police limits on Thursday.
Police said that 62-year-old man Gulzar Hussain was crossing road when a speeding car hit him near club chowk,killing him on the spot and managed to escape.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.
Police registered case against the car driver and started investigation.