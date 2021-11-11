UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :An elderly man was killed while crossing the road near Lorry adda in Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that a speeding truck hit 65-year-old Niaz Hussain of Garoot village to death and managed to escape.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.

