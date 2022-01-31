Elderly man killed in road accident

An octogenarian man was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An octogenarian man was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman on Monday said that Muhammad Hussain (85), son of Nizam Din, resident of Taj Colony, was crossing the Sheikhupura road when a rashly driven motorcycle hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Allied Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, police said.