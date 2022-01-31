UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Elderly man killed in road accident

An octogenarian man was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An octogenarian man was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman on Monday said that Muhammad Hussain (85), son of Nizam Din, resident of Taj Colony, was crossing the Sheikhupura road when a rashly driven motorcycle hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Allied Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, police said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Road Accident Man Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championshi ..

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022: Bilal, Haider reach U- ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ira ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iraq

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Tak ..

Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Take Note of Respect for Assange' ..

2 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Deptt registers 150,000 differently ..

Social Welfare Deptt registers 150,000 differently-able people

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes introducing modern ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes introducing modern science curriculum

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>