Elderly man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Phool Nagar bypass road.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Monday,Muhammad Mansha (65) r/o Kot Lakhpat,Lahore, was travelling towards Phool Nagar on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit and ran over him.

He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused truck driver managed to escape.

The victim's body was shifted to hospital,said Rescue-1122.

Police launched investigation.