SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :An elderly man was killed in a motorbike-van collision here in Shahpur police limits at Walana road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding van hit the two-wheeler.Consequently, Muhammad yousaf (64),r/o Shahpur Saddar died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for autopsy while police launched investigation.