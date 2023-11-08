Elderly man killed in road accident

An elderly person was killed while another injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) An elderly person was killed while another injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two persons riding a motorbike collided with a truck while overtaking it on Jail road. Consequently, 71-year-old Ali Ahmad s/o Jamal Din was killed on the spot while another 55-year-old Yusuf Ali suffered injuries.

The dead body and injured person were shifted to hospital.