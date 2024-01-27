Elderly man killed in road accident

An elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) An elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, one Saleem Hussain of Kot Momin Sargodha was going alongside Jhang Road when a speeding rickshaw hit him.

As a result, he sustained serious head injury and died on the spot. A rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. Jhang bazaar police registered a case and started investigation.