Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An elderly man was killed in a road accident after being hit by a speeding motorcycle.
According to Rescue 1122, the elderly man was going along a road near Daewoo bus station when a speeding motorcycle hit him.
The elderly man was rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.
However, due to the lack of an identity card, the deceased could not be identified, while a blank check was found in the pocket of the elderly man.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan20 seconds ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment10 hours ago
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF10 hours ago
-
PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers10 hours ago
-
Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.411 hours ago
-
Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi11 hours ago
-
DC Quetta for reviewing weights, price of food items on daily basis11 hours ago
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG11 hours ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau11 hours ago
-
Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor11 hours ago
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers11 hours ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC11 hours ago