Elderly man killed in road accident

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An elderly man was killed in a road accident after being hit by a speeding motorcycle.

According to Rescue 1122, the elderly man was going along a road near Daewoo bus station when a speeding motorcycle hit him.

The elderly man was rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.

However, due to the lack of an identity card, the deceased could not be identified, while a blank check was found in the pocket of the elderly man.