Elderly man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::An elderly man was killed in a road accident near Sain Munnu Darbar here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Noor Hussain (69) was riding a motorbike when a rashly driven mini truck hit him near Sain Munna Darbar at Kashmir Road. He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The truck driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating.