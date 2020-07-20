UrduPoint.com
Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Elderly man killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A 55-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Raiwind road.

According to Saddar police here on Monday,Rasheed Ahmed r/o village Jorda,was traveling on a motorcycle at Raiwind road when a speeding car coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Bhatti hospital. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

