SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a collision between two motorcycles near Mughal-e-Azam Marriage Hall, Hajipura Road, Sialkot.

According to rescue 1122 here on Tuesday, a 70-year-old Sardar was killed on the spot .

The body was shifted to local hospital.