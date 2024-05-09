Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident here at near Chak no.126 SB on Thursday.
Sillanwali police said that Fiaz Ali (69) r/o Chak no.126 SB was riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with the two-wheeler which resulted into his on the spot death.
Police was investigating the matter.
