Elderly man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident here at near Chak no.126 SB on Thursday.

Sillanwali police said that Fiaz Ali (69) r/o Chak no.126 SB was riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with the two-wheeler which resulted into his on the spot death.

Police was investigating the matter.