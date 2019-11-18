Elderly man killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

An old age man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :An old age man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 59-year-old Nawaz resident of Madina town was walking along Chenab chowk when a speedy van hit him.

Consequently,he received serious injuries and shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he scummed to his injuries.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was under progress.