UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:55 PM

Elderly man killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

An old age man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :An old age man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 59-year-old Nawaz resident of Madina town was walking along Chenab chowk when a speedy van hit him.

Consequently,he received serious injuries and shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he scummed to his injuries.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Road Man Jhang Progress Van Family

Recent Stories

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

2 minutes ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

9 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

27 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.