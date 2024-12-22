Open Menu

Elderly Man Killed In Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Elderly man killed in traffic accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) An elderly man lost his life while two brothers got injured in separate road accidents occurred in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to details, 70-year-old Ahmad Nawaz son f Ramzan Bhatti, resident of Yarik lost his life as a speedy van hit him while he was crossing the road in the limits of Yarik police station.

Meanwhile, two men got injured as a pickup collided with Trailer here near Darya-Khan Bridge in the limits of Gomal University police station. The injured men were identified as real brothers namely 18-year-old Hamza Mehsud and 21-year-old Alam Khan Mehsud.

APP/akt

