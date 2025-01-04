Elderly Man Killed Over Dacoity Bid
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) An elderly man was killed during dacoity in the Ganmu Wala area,in limits of Karamdad Qureshi police station on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Bakhsh Sehrani(70) had set up a cattle pen near Mann Salwa hotel, where he used to sleep at night.
Unknown robbers entered into the cattle pen,theft away five animals and killed him over putting resistance.
Upon receiving the report,police concerned reached on the spot,registered a case against unknown assailants and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.
