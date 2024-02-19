Open Menu

Elderly Man Killed Over Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Elderly man killed over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over some old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Ehsan Ullah (62) r/o Bakhar bar village had some old enmities with his rivals including Imran,Usman,Khalid and Sameer.On the day of incident they killed Ehsan after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was underway.

