Elderly Man Killed While Crossing Rail Track
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:37 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A 62-year-old man was killed while crossing the rail track near Pattoki railway station here on Friday.
According to Railway Police, Shabeer Ahmed was crossing the rail track when Lahore-bound express train hit him.The man died on the spot.
The body was shifted to THQ hospital,while further investigation was underway.