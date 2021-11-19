Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A 62-year-old man was killed while crossing the rail track near Pattoki railway station here on Friday.

According to Railway Police, Shabeer Ahmed was crossing the rail track when Lahore-bound express train hit him.The man died on the spot.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital,while further investigation was underway.