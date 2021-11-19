UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Killed While Crossing Rail Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:37 PM

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

A 62-year-old man was killed while crossing the rail track near Pattoki railway station here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A 62-year-old man was killed while crossing the rail track near Pattoki railway station here on Friday.

According to Railway Police, Shabeer Ahmed was crossing the rail track when Lahore-bound express train hit him.The man died on the spot.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Pattoki

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak ann ..

1 minute ago
 Initiatives being taken to improve condition of pu ..

Initiatives being taken to improve condition of public hospitals

1 minute ago
 Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with ..

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with rambling hours-long rant

1 minute ago
 Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimu ..

Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

1 minute ago
 Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Hottest Selling vivo Y21 — Loved by People of Pa ..

Hottest Selling vivo Y21 — Loved by People of Pakistan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.