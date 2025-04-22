Elderly Man Rescued From Well
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An elderly man was rescued from a well in Kahror Pacca on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, mentally retarded Manzoor Hussain, resident
of Muhammad Sai Rind Jaada road, accidently fell into a 70-feet deep well.
On information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the old man,
and later shifted him to the tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment.
He had suffered a joint fracture.
