Elderly man rescued from well

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An elderly man was rescued from a well in Kahror Pacca on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, mentally retarded Manzoor Hussain, resident

of Muhammad Sai Rind Jaada road, accidently fell into a 70-feet deep well.

On information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the old man,

and later shifted him to the tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

He had suffered a joint fracture.