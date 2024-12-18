Open Menu

Elderly Man Reunited With Family

December 18, 2024

Elderly man reunited with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Safe City Mera Pyara team reunited a missing 80-year-old man with his family here on Wednesday.

According to Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) spokesperson,a citizen informed the 15 emergency helpline about finding an unaccompanied elderly man who seemed lost and unable to find his way home. The team informed factory area police and they took custody of the elderly man.

Meanwhile, the Safe City team launched a search campaign for his family on social media platforms.

The police tried to obtain the elderly man’s address and phone number and he mentioned a location in the Mustafaabad police station area. Acting on this information, the police conducted a house-to-house search in the area. With the joint efforts of the Mera Pyara team and the police, the elderly man was successfully reunited with his family.

Citizens were encouraged to report missing or unaccompanied children and elderly individuals by calling 15 and pressing 3 to connect with the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.

