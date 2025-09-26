Elderly man safely rescued from well

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An elderly man was safely rescued from a 30-foot deep well at the nearby village of Nishatabad police on Friday.

Rasheed Ahmed, son of Noor Muhammad, of Chak No 470-JB, was passing by the well when he accidentally fell into it.

On being informed, a Rescue-1122 team rushed to the scene and rescued the man safely. The man was shifted to Allied Hospital for the first aid.