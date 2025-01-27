Elderly man shot dead in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) An elderly man was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants here in the limits of Gomal University police station on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a 70-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants near Baloch hotel in Noon-Nawab area.

The Rescue team, after receiving information about the incident, rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Malik Kheir Muhammad, a resident of Qureshi Morr.

The local police also reached the site and launched investigation.