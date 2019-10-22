Elderly man shot dead in Faisalabad

An aged person shot dead by his friends over minor dispute here in the area of Balochni police station

Police said on Tuesday that Anwar Ali (69) resident of Chak No.67-RB had an altercation with his friends Abdur Rehman, Qasim, Abdul Ghaffar and Sajjad over a minor dispute.

On the day of incident, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at Anwar Ali and killed him on the spot, while he was sitting in his shop.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.Further investigation was under progress.