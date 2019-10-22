UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Man Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Elderly man shot dead in Faisalabad

An aged person shot dead by his friends over minor dispute here in the area of Balochni police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) -: An aged person shot dead by his friends over minor dispute here in the area of Balochni police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Anwar Ali (69) resident of Chak No.67-RB had an altercation with his friends Abdur Rehman, Qasim, Abdul Ghaffar and Sajjad over a minor dispute.

On the day of incident, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at Anwar Ali and killed him on the spot, while he was sitting in his shop.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.Further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Station Progress Anwar Ali Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

8 minutes ago

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

13 minutes ago

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Ambassador in Uzbekistan Says No Extension ..

2 minutes ago

Seven kite dealers arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Body found from canal in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.