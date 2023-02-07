Elderly man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :An elderly man was killed over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident took place near Masoom Shah 'darbar' where the accused Danish and Qaisar allegedly opened fire at Dost Muhammad (70), killing him on-the-spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police launched investigation.