Elderly Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Elderly man shot dead over minor dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two outlaws over a minor dispute at Village 118/EB, within the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazal Police Station on Thursday.

According to the police sources, Malik Talib, a resident of Village 118/EB had dispute with Waqar of the same locality over some issues.

On Thursday, after exchange of hot arguments, the accused Waqar along with his brother shot Malik Talib injured and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan due to critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on the way to Multan.

Sheikh Fazal police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

