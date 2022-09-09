SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A body of 65-year-old man was found on the premises of Railway station Sargodha here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted the body of man lying at railway station and informed concerned police.The body was shifted to hospital.

Police said that the victim was apparently an addict and died due to over dose.

Further investigation was underway.