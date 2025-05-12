Elderly Man’s Body Found Near Water Channel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a tragic incident, the body of an elderly man was discovered near a water channel at Pani Wali Khatta, located within the jurisdiction of City Police Station, near Bandi Phullan.
According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Karamti, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kothiala Police Station.
The body was first spotted by officials from the Suban Gali police post, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abrar Ahmed during a routine patrol.
Upon receiving the report, personnel from the Shimla Hill police post also reached the scene and took the body into custody. Poli have stated that the body will be sent for postmortem to determine the cause of death. Further investigation is underway.
