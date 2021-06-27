Elderly parents get back their home under Parental Protection Ordinance

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Enforcement of country's first decision under historic Parental Protection Ordinance 2021 brought possession of home back to an elderly couple on Sunday, a year after they were evicted from their shelter by their son in Muzaffargarh.

Last Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen awarded one-month jail and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the son Mukhtar Hussain, after his parents complained he used to beat them up and evicted them from home a year ago leaving them homeless and compelling them to survive on their own. Since then, elderly mother Ghulam Fatima had been working as servant at different homes to meet daily expenses and support her husband.

The DC had also ordered SHO Civil Lines to get the house vacated from Mukhtar and hand it over to parents Ghulam Fatima and her husband Muhammad Iqbal who has impaired listening capability.

In compliance with the order, their son Mukhtar was sent to district jail Muzaffargarh to serve one month imprisonment.

And on Sunday, police brought the couple to their house giving them possession after family of Mukhtar vacated it.

A police officer said that the family of Mukhtar was given three-day time to vacate the house and they did it paving the way for the elderly couple to start living there.

People have widely hailed the PTI government's historic law, action by the Deputy Commissioner and its swift enforcement.

MPA Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti had hailed the country's first decision under Parental Protection Ordinance 2021 saying that the law would serve as a credible defence against excesses of people who misbehave with their elderly parents.

He strongly criticized the practice of some people who either evict their parents from homes or get them admitted at old homes.

Former IGP Baochistan Ayub Qureshi also applauded PTI government for introducing and enacting a much awaited law to protect elderly parents from the misbehaviour of their sons and daughters.

Former local councilor Iftikhar Ahmad said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's desire to protect the parents through a legal cover to enable them live life without worries of shelter and support adding that the PM has achieved the noble objective. It has brought peace of mind to elderly people, he expressed.