Elderly patient dies of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another else elderly patient died of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 169 since March this year

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that with passing away of Maqsood Ali (76), a total of 169 patients lost battle against COVID-19 so far at the hospital.

He informed that the elderly died at Intensive Care Unit of Nishtar Hospital.

He said a total of 36 cases were admitted at the health facility out of which 11 were tested positive for the virus.