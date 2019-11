Elderly pedestrian killed in Khanewal

An old-aged pedestrian died after a speeding bus hit him near city morr here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:An old-aged pedestrian died after a speeding bus hit him near city morr here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unknown man was crossing the road when a speeding bus hit him near city morr. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The deceased was not identified yet.

Rescue 1122 team has shifted the body to Civil hospital.