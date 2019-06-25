Elderly people getting quality food at old home in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Elderly people left by their sons to Old Home in Multan were enjoying quality food to keep themselves in good health and home-like environment.

Additional Incharge 'Aafiyat Centre' Multan Wasif Chishti told APP that the facility being run under the aegis of social welfare department was facilitating 21 elderly people.

As per instructions from provincial government, good quality food was being provided to them as their menu included mutton for five days a week, and rest of the week days bring vegetables, chicken or pulses to the table.

They also get milk and seasonal fruit.

Chishti said, despite all the good menu and facilities, living in this centre was not their choice, rather, something forced upon them, thanks to the insensitive attitude of their sons or other family members who leave them.

The elderly people, at this age, need home comfort, the companionship of their sons, daughters and grandchildren.

"However, despite counselling of their relatives that we do as part of our job, hardly any one turns up to bring back their elders home. But they keep their eyes glued to the doors hopelessly, Chishti added.