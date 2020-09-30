UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly People Should Be Treated With Due Veneration, Dignity: Dr Shireen Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Elderly people should be treated with due veneration, dignity: Dr Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the elderly people should be treated with due veneration and dignity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the elderly people should be treated with due veneration and dignity.

Addressing a seminar on 'International Day of Older Persons', she said "It is essential that MoHR has drafted the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill-2020, which is currently with the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights," and added, "The law will institute essential protections to ensure that the elderly can live a meaningful life, and to limit barriers that prevent their full participation in society." On this occasion, Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha said, "Rather than being perceived and treated as a burden to society, it is important to create an enabling environment for senior citizens to age with grace, dignity and opportunities to live a meaningful life. The Ministry of Human Rights recognizes the importance of raising awareness of the special needs of older persons, as well as their contributions to the functioning of the societies in which they live. Legislative, policy and awareness interventions have the power to impact societal behaviour and attitudes, which can ensure that the elderly are able to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality." The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is committed to protecting and promoting the rights of Senior Citizens in Pakistan, she added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, MoHR placed an emphasis on policy and programmatic interventions targeted towards raising awareness of the special needs and specific vulnerabilities of the elderly, with advice and guidelines for ensuring their protection, safety, comfort, and well-being, she added.

The draft bill builds upon on a rights-based approach, focusing on ensuring adequate living standards and social protections for the elderly. The law also proposes the establishment of a Senior Citizen's Council, which will work towards ensuring that senior citizens are given priority in hospitals and medical facilities.

A Senior Citizen's Fund for the protection of the rights of senior citizens will also be established under this law. Three provincial governments including Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already enacted legislation for the senior citizens.

MoHR Director General Muhammad Hassan Mangi said the International Day of Older Persons creates an opportunity to recognize the contributions of elderly citizens, who are often excluded or marginalized from participation in society as well as mainstream discourse.

He said the population around the world are ageing at an exponential pace; it has been projected that the number of older persons worldwide will more than double in the next few decades, exceeding 1.5 billion persons in 2050. It is thus critical to create an enabling and healthy environment to ensure that every human being, irrespective of age, is able to fulfill their potential with dignity and equality, he added.

The year 2020 marks the 30th Anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons as well as the initiation of the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030) - geared towards promoting concerted, catalytic and collaborative action to improve the lives of older people, their families, and the communities in which they live.

This includes increasing awareness and fostering discussions around the five strategic objectives of the UN Global Strategy and Action plan on ageing and health, which is integrated with the Sustainable Development Goals.

This year has also seen the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, that has caused widespread social, political and economic upheaval across the world. The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International "Year of the Nurse and the Midwife" in order to highlight the integral role of the health care workforce in contributing to the health of older persons, with special recognition of the nursing profession, and a Primary focus on the role of women - who are relatively undervalued and in most cases inadequately compensated.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Women 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Top Italian Diplomat Notes Need to Engage Russia i ..

2 minutes ago

Public holiday on Urs of Shah Latif on Oct 02

2 minutes ago

Neelum Jhelum project facing problems to settle de ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency Declared at Oil Spill Site on Russia's T ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong Gov't Warns Employees Against Taking Par ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal hiding Sindh govt aides' assets from publi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.