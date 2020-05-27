Elderly person dies of coronavirus at Liaquat University Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

An elderly person admitted in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of the coronavirus passed away here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :An elderly person admitted in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of the coronavirus passed away here on Wednesday.

The hospital officials identified the deceased as 60 years old Ali Akbar Shah who was a resident of Naushehro Feroze district.