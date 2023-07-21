Open Menu

Elderly Person Found Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Elderly person found killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A mutilated body of an elderly person was found from the embankment of a canal in the limits of Rodala Road police station.

Police said on Friday that marks of torture were found on the face and other parts of the body, which was found near Chak No 382-GB Gujarwali.

The body, which was yet to be identified, was removed to THQ hospital for postmortem. Police have collected the forensic evidence from the site and are investigating the incident.

