Elderly Person Killed In Accident On Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:24 PM

Elderly person killed in accident on motorway

An elderly person was killed in an accident on M-9 Motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :An elderly person was killed in an accident on M-9 Motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to the police, an ambulance carrying a patient from Punjab to Karachi hit the man who was standing by the roadside.

The police said that they had detained the ambulance driver and impounded the vehicle while the patient in the ambulance was shifted to another ambulance.

The dead body of the 50 years old unidentified man was shifted to Taluka Hospital Kotri for the postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

