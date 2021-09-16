Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of population: IGHDS

A five member delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamil Shakeel on Thursday called on Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh at his office and discussed over issues of the older people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :A five member delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamil Shakeel on Thursday called on Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh at his office and discussed over issues of the older people.

Speaking the occasion, IGHDS chief informed that in Pakistan, the elderly population is estimated to be 7.4 million and is steadily increasing to about 10 per cent of the population. By the next decade, he added that it is expected to rise to about 15 per cent of the population.

The delegation, told that 98 per cent of the elderly population prefers to stay with their families rather than be admitted to homes. The emotional and social satisfaction of being with their children and grandchildren cannot be replaced by the barren atmosphere of homes managed by strangers.

On the occasion, Arslan observed that no doubt the government cannot do everything and civil society must share some of the responsibilities of caring for senior citizens. He assured them to resolve the issues of senior citizens through IGHDS on priority basis.