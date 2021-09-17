UrduPoint.com

Elderly Population Increasing 10 Per Cent Of Population: IGHDS

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of population: IGHDS

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A five member delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamil Shakeel on Thursday called on Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh at his office and discussed over issues of the older people.

Speaking the occasion, IGHDS chief informed that in Pakistan, the elderly population is estimated to be 7.4 million and is steadily increasing to about 10 per cent of the population. By the next decade, he added that it is expected to rise to about 15 per cent of the population.

The delegation, told that 98 per cent of the elderly population prefers to stay with their families rather than be admitted to homes. The emotional and social satisfaction of being with their children and grandchildren cannot be replaced by the barren atmosphere of homes managed by strangers.

On the occasion, Arslan observed that no doubt the government cannot do everything and civil society must share some of the responsibilities of caring for senior citizens. He assured them to resolve the issues of senior citizens through IGHDS on priority basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Civil Society Arslan Shakeel Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.