Elderly population steadily increasing 10 per cent of population

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jameel Khan Shakeel called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed at his office here on Wednesday and discussed over issues of the older people.

Speaking the occasion, IGHDS delegate informed the DC that in Pakistan, the elderly population is estimated to be 7.4 million and is steadily increasing to about 10 per cent of the population.

By the next decade it is expected to rise to about 15 per cent of the population.

They further told that 98 per cent of the elderly population prefers to stay with their families rather than be admitted to homes.

The emotional and social satisfaction of being with their children and grandchildren cannot be replaced by the barren atmosphere of homes managed by strangers.

Deputy Commissioner observed that no doubt the government cannot do everything and civil society must share some of the responsibilities of caring for senior citizens. The DC assured them to resolve the issues of older People through IGHDS on priority basis.