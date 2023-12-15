Elderly population steadily increasing by 10pc of total population: IGHDS

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Jameel Hussain on Friday called on Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi at his office and discussed issues of the senior citizens.

Speaking the occasion, the IGHDS chief informed the DC that in Pakistan, the elderly population was estimated to be 7.4 million which was steadily increasing to about 10 percent of the population.

By the next decade, it is expected to rise to about 15 percent of the population, he said and added that 98 percent of the elderly population preferred to stay with their families rather than be admitted to homes.

According to him, the emotional and social satisfaction of being with their children and grandchildren cannot be replaced by the barren atmosphere of homes managed by strangers.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner observed that no doubt the government cannot do everything and civil society must share some of the responsibilities of caring for senior citizens. The Commissioner assured them to resolve the issues of older people through IGHDS on a priority basis.