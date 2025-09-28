Elderly Trader Commits Suicide In Shop
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An elderly trader's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his shop in Nauabad area in the limits of Market police station here on Sunday.
The police informed that the body was found when a son of 70 years old Muhammad Haroon Rajput opened the shop's shutter.
The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.The police told that Rajput had left a written note in which he stated that he would be taking his life besides apologizing to his family.
The deceased person's family apprised the police that they did not want an investigation over the incident.On submission of that written statement the police handed over the dead body to Rajput's family.
Recent Stories
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before Sep 29* Pakistan to become respected maritime nati ..5 minutes ago
-
DC underscores Right to Information as pillar of transparency, accountability5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker offers condolences to Maulana Haideri on family bereavement5 minutes ago
-
Elderly trader commits suicide in shop5 minutes ago
-
Grand convention of PMLN in Abbottabad, Havalian soon: Ikhtair Wali5 minutes ago
-
Winter vegetables must be sown by end of October15 minutes ago
-
KP Govt introduces amendments to strengthen media, advertising regulation25 minutes ago
-
Wave of change to come soon in KP: Engr Amir Muqam35 minutes ago
-
Sibi Division shines in inter-division games 202545 minutes ago
-
Construction, repair of dykes in flood-affected areas completed1 hour ago
-
Food Safety seizes substandard food items from Mardan, Hangu, Swat1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Vehari accident1 hour ago