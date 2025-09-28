Open Menu

Elderly Trader Commits Suicide In Shop

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Elderly trader commits suicide in shop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An elderly trader's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his shop in Nauabad area in the limits of Market police station here on Sunday.

The police informed that the body was found when a son of 70 years old Muhammad Haroon Rajput opened the shop's shutter.

The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.The police told that Rajput had left a written note in which he stated that he would be taking his life besides apologizing to his family.

The deceased person's family apprised the police that they did not want an investigation over the incident.On submission of that written statement the police handed over the dead body to Rajput's family.

