Elderly Widow Found Dead Due To Torture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In the jurisdiction of Model Town Police Station, armed robbers broke into the house of an elderly widow, subjected her to torture, and fled after snatching her gold earrings and mobile phone.

Later, the woman succumbed to her injuries, caused due to torture.

According to police sources, unidentified people entered the residence of Hanifan Bibi, widow of Saeed Ahmed, in the New K Block area of Burewala. They tortured her and took away her gold earrings and her mobile phone. She was found dead inside her home. She was childless and lived alone. Upon discovering the body, neighbors alerted the police.

Police reached the scene, shifted the body to hospital for postmortem, and launched an investigation into the incident.

