Elderly woman body recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A body of an elderly woman was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said Monday that some passersby spotted a body of a woman floating on canal water near Thatha bridge and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation for tracing out her family and culprits was underway.