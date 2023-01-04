Elderly woman burnt to death in Faisalabad

An elderly woman was burnt to death as her bed caught fire from a gas heater in the area of Chak Jhumra police statio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An elderly woman was burnt to death as her bed caught fire from a gas heater in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 70-year-old Parveen Kausar wife of Muhammad Ashraf was taking rest in her house situated at Quaid Abad Street No.

3 Chak Jhumra when her bed reportedly caught fire from a gas heater.

As a result, the fire severely burnt the ill-fated woman and killed her on the spot besides burning other house-hold items. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control whereas the body was handed over to area police which started investigation, he added.