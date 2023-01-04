UrduPoint.com

Elderly Woman Burnt To Death In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Elderly woman burnt to death in Faisalabad

An elderly woman was burnt to death as her bed caught fire from a gas heater in the area of Chak Jhumra police statio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An elderly woman was burnt to death as her bed caught fire from a gas heater in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 70-year-old Parveen Kausar wife of Muhammad Ashraf was taking rest in her house situated at Quaid Abad Street No.

3 Chak Jhumra when her bed reportedly caught fire from a gas heater.

As a result, the fire severely burnt the ill-fated woman and killed her on the spot besides burning other house-hold items. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control whereas the body was handed over to area police which started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Wife Rescue 1122 Women Gas From

Recent Stories

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

17 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

17 minutes ago
 Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

17 minutes ago
 Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muha ..

Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

17 minutes ago
 Asad approves construction of residential apartmen ..

Asad approves construction of residential apartments for NHA employees

2 minutes ago
 Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with marke ..

Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with market participants

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.