Open Menu

Elderly Woman Dies In House Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Elderly woman dies in house fire

An 80-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a house fire near Al-Falah Bank on Multan Road

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) An 80-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a house fire near Al-Falah Bank on Multan Road.

According to the Rescue Control Room, a fire broke out in a room of the house, trapping the elderly woman, identified as Iqbal Begum, wife of Khalilullah Qaiser.

Upon receiving the distress call, the control room immediately dispatched a fire rescue team to the scene.

Rescue firefighters acted swiftly and successfully brought the fire under control. However, despite their best efforts, the woman could not be saved. Her body was recovered from the room and was declared dead on the spot.

The rescue team handed her over to the family. The bereaved family declined hospital services or further legal formalities. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Fire Road Wife Bank Women Family From Best

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

7 minutes ago
 US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

19 minutes ago
 Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for ..

Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for development post climatic dis ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

2 minutes ago
Elderly woman dies in house fire

Elderly woman dies in house fire

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to stre ..

Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to strengthen power distribution

19 seconds ago
 SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initia ..

SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initiatives to boost fiscal resilien ..

20 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

22 seconds ago
 Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 BRT facilities 86.5 mln commuters in 2024, sets ne ..

BRT facilities 86.5 mln commuters in 2024, sets new milestones

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan