Elderly woman dies in house fire

An 80-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a house fire near Al-Falah Bank on Multan Road

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) An 80-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a house fire near Al-Falah Bank on Multan Road.

According to the Rescue Control Room, a fire broke out in a room of the house, trapping the elderly woman, identified as Iqbal Begum, wife of Khalilullah Qaiser.

Upon receiving the distress call, the control room immediately dispatched a fire rescue team to the scene.

Rescue firefighters acted swiftly and successfully brought the fire under control. However, despite their best efforts, the woman could not be saved. Her body was recovered from the room and was declared dead on the spot.

The rescue team handed her over to the family. The bereaved family declined hospital services or further legal formalities. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.