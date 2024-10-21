Elderly woman dies in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) An elderly woman died after falling from a motorbike, rescuers said.

Numan, 16, son of Ameer Bukhsh, of Baloch Chowk, was riding a motorcycle when it hit a passerby. As a result, his pillion rider, Halima Bibi, 75, fell down near Nag Shah Chowk, Al-khidmat Center.

She received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The boy also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. The body was handed over to the family.