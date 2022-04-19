UrduPoint.com

Elderly Woman Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Elderly woman dies in road mishap

An old aged woman named Fateh Muhammad succumbed to injuries in fatal accident occured near Jalosaho, tehsil Jatoi, rescuer reported here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :An old aged woman named Fateh Muhammad succumbed to injuries in fatal accident occured near Jalosaho, tehsil Jatoi, rescuer reported here on Tuesday.

Accident occured when motorbike took wrong turn, thus bumped into the truck.

The deceased was 74, wife of Ghulam Muhammad, died due to severe head injuries. She belonged to basti Kharal located near Khan Wala Chowk in Tehail Jatoi.

Rescuer shifted the body after covering with sheet to her hometown.

Related Topics

Accident Died Wife Jatoi Women

Recent Stories

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

44 seconds ago
 Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Globa ..

Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 Yet - Kre ..

46 seconds ago
 Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda ..

Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda of Russia-Israel Ties - Kreml ..

48 seconds ago
 Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar ..

Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar

49 seconds ago
 Four injured in roof collapse incident

Four injured in roof collapse incident

3 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.