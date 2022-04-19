Elderly woman dies in road mishap

An old aged woman named Fateh Muhammad succumbed to injuries in fatal accident occured near Jalosaho, tehsil Jatoi, rescuer reported here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :An old aged woman named Fateh Muhammad succumbed to injuries in fatal accident occured near Jalosaho, tehsil Jatoi, rescuer reported here on Tuesday.

Accident occured when motorbike took wrong turn, thus bumped into the truck.

The deceased was 74, wife of Ghulam Muhammad, died due to severe head injuries. She belonged to basti Kharal located near Khan Wala Chowk in Tehail Jatoi.

Rescuer shifted the body after covering with sheet to her hometown.