Elderly Woman Dies In Roof Collapse

Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:24 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday the incident took place near Makkoana Bypass where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed.

As a result of which, 65-year-old Ghulam Fatima, w/o Muhammad Yousuf, buried under the debris.

The rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the body of woman who died of head injuries.

Police were investigating.

