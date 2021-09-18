Elderly Woman Dies In Roof Collapse
FAISALABAD, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Sadr police station.
Rescue-1122 said on Saturday the incident took place near Makkoana Bypass where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed.
As a result of which, 65-year-old Ghulam Fatima, w/o Muhammad Yousuf, buried under the debris.
The rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the body of woman who died of head injuries.
Police were investigating.