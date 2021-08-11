UrduPoint.com

Elderly Woman Drowned To Death Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Elderly woman drowned to death into canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :An elderly woman drowned to death into the canal, near Jamal Taragar bridge Kabirwala area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 90-year old woman namely Saddan Mai resident of Wahab Buksh, fell down into Bakshi canal and drowned to death.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue divers rushed to the spot and fished out the body and handed over to her heirs.

The cause of felling down into the canal could not be ascertained yet.

