Elderly Woman From Shahiwal Succumbs To Covid-19

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Elderly woman from Shahiwal succumbs to Covid-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed life of another patient at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 864 since March last year while over 1780 people recovered so far.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that 60 years old patient Qaisra Bibi died at ICU of Nishtar hospital Friday morning.

She belonged to district Shahiwal.

As many as 55 patients are under treatment at the health facility while 15 are positive with eight out of them declared in serious condition.

While 20 suspected of the virus, were undergoing necessary medical treatment in the hospital, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

