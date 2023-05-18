Elderly woman injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :An elderly woman sustained critical injuries when the roof of her home caved in during a heavy rain spell that occurred here last night.

According to rescuers, 70-year-old Faiza Mai, wife of Khadim Hussain, was shifted to DHQ hospital after being administered first aid on the spot.

A second incident of a similar kind occurred in front of Government Girls College when a tree fell on the main gate of the mosque during a heavy storm.

However, the storm only damaged the main wall and gate of the mosque. Rescue work was in progress.