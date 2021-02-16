Elderly woman killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An elderly-aged woman was killed while crossing a railway track here in the limits of Changa Manga police.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 75-year-old Shareefan Bibi r/o Din Pur Doba,was crossing a rail track when speeding Allama Iqbal express train hit her.The woman died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and started investigation.